Observers to be deployed for pre-polling

The Multinational Observer Group is commencing observer deployments ahead of pre-polling next week.

The MOG will deploy approximately 30 observers across all four divisions in Fiji to observe pre-polling, which runs from 5th to 9th December.

It says observers will be deployed to some of the most remote and isolated villages and islands to assess and collect information on electoral and related processes at over 165 polling stations.

Ahead of the December 14th Election Day, the MOG will deploy approximately 90 observers across the country to assess polling day processes, including the counting and tallying of votes.