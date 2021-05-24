Obama worried about small islands

Former US president Barack Obama says the small islands are being threatened by rising oceans.

Speaking for the first time since arriving at COP 26 in Scotland, Obama addressed island state leaders, including Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Describing himself as “an island kid”, Obama was instrumental in the Paris agreement, but since then the US has failed to live up to its promises.

Donald Trump, who took over from Obama, pulled out of COP before the US re-joined this year under Joe Biden.

The country has been under immense pressure to deliver on its past promises.

Leaders of island nations, including Bainimarama have told Obama that the failure of the US is hurting the islands.

Obama says the islands are threatened more than ever and has praised Biden for giving them the attention they deserve.

He says wealthy nations have an added burden to make sure they are working with and helping and assisting those who are less responsible and less able but more vulnerable to this oncoming crisis.

Obama says, “it’s a reminder that if you all want to paddle a canoe you better all be rowing in the same direction and at the same time, every oar has to move in unison, that’s the only way that you move forward.”