Oak trees planted around Suva to commemorate Arbor Day and raise awareness

The Suva City Council has planted Oak plants around the Capital city today to commemorate the International Arbor Day.

Chair of Board of Special Administrators Isikeli Tikoduadua says the Oak Tree is one of the few trees that absorbs a significant amount of carbon dioxide.

He says the SCC is using this as an opportunity to create awareness on the importance of planting trees and protecting the environment.

“Whilst we are doing this we are sending a message to all the mums and dads, especially with the COVID-19 restriction movement that children are at home so this is an opportunity to get them out from watching Netflix and video games and plant some trees because these trees help in reducing carbon emission.”

Tikoduadua is urging Fijians not to cut down trees but rather prune and nurture them given their natural ability to absorb carbon emissions.

