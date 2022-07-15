NZ to reflect Pacific-style relationship

New Zealand is constantly working to make sure that it is a genuine partner of its regional family, which was lacking in the past.

Speaking during the Leadership and Regionalism talanoa session, NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the donor-donee relationship is not what they want anymore, as the region is faced with new challenges.

The New Zealand Prime Minister says as a member of the Pacific, they must build on their partnership.

“We can only do that through genuine talanoa, dialogue, and respectful relationships. Understanding the priorities of the region, aligning ourselves with those priorities, and just working the talk. As we say, our history is not perfect.”

Ardern says they want to ensure that they do reflect a true Pacific-style relationship.