NZ to open trade commission in Fiji

New Zealand will open a new trade commission in Fiji later this year.

NZ Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor says Fiji is New Zealand’s largest trading partner in the Pacific region.

O’Connor says prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, annual two-way trade between New Zealand and Fiji was worth over $1.1 billion.

The new Trade Commission office in Suva will be responsible for growing New Zealand business in Fiji as well as across the broader Pacific region.

He adds, like New Zealand, Fiji’s health response to COVID-19 has been extremely successful and their decision to open the new office in Fiji is a testament to New Zealand’s confidence in our economic resilience.

Once formal diplomatic approvals are worked out with the Fijian Government, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise intends to recruit the new Trade Commissioner.