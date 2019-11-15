Home

Full Coverage
NZ to extend assistance programs to Vanua Levu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 7:20 am

The New Zealand Government will look to expand its assistance and programs in Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

NZ High Commissioner to Fiji Johnathan Curr says a discussion with the Commissioner Northern Office and the Provincial Administrator in Labasa this week, identified areas where they could expand assistance.

He adds this is an area they will strengthen.

It is quite a valuable lesson for me and discussing this issue with the PA Labasa, that we should be looking proactively to extend some of the assistance we provide after a cyclone or in response to this pandemic that we still dealing with and to think of the North as well to make sure we are meeting needs too.

Curr along with the Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission in Fiji Hada Tsuguyoshi, Deputy British High Commissioner to Fiji Paul Welsh, the US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella and the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes were in the North this week and met with the Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima on Wednesday.

 

 

 

