NZ residents in Fiji can fly back from December

New Zealand residents who may have been stranded in Fiji due to COVID-19 restrictions will now have an easier time getting back home.

Residents refers to individuals who are not New Zealand citizens, but have acquired permanent residency and may hold a Kiwi passport.

The kiwi government has announced that residents who are in Fiji, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil and India will be able to fly home directly without the need to spend 14 days in a third country from December.

These countries are being removed off the ‘very high risk’ list – the only country to stay on the list is Papua New Guinea.

In April, as the Delta variant emerged around the world, New Zealand added Fiji to a list banning residents flying in directly.

The ban will be uplifted next month.