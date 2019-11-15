New Zealand supports fight against Climate Change

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes the Pacific needs to continue using its voice together in the fight against climate change.

Speaking on FBC TV’s current affairs show ‘4 the record’ last night, Ardern said collective action is needed, as the Pacific is one of the smallest contributors to carbon emission, but one of the greatly affected.

She says she will continue to assist Fiji on the global stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not on behalf of the Pacific because Fiji, in particular, has a very strong voice on climate change and climate action, but to really stand alongside the Pacific and Fiji in particular in that advocacy. So I will keep doing that. What I have said is that it is not for New Zealand to go and tell individual countries what their domestic policy needs to be, but we will, of course, say that every country needs to make sure that they fulfill the Paris Agreement and recognize that they are directly affecting the future of the Pacific.”

While in Fiji last week, Ardern announced a two-million-dollar contribution towards Fiji’s Climate Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust Fund.

The contribution comes from the $150 million package of Pacific-focused climate change assistance the Government announced at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu last August.