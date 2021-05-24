Home

News

NZ remains committed to Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 5:20 am
New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow. [File Photo]

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says her government will continue to support the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Darlow says the defence relations between the two countries have grown stronger over the years, as the New Zealand Defence Force Team is in Fiji working with RFMF personnel.

She adds that with the opening of the Blackrock Camp in Nadi, there are more exciting times ahead in terms of training and development opportunities.

“When our Foreign Affairs Minister (Nanaia Mahuta) was here a few weeks ago, she signed a Duvata partnership with the Prime Minister. Part of that partnership, which has been two years in the building, has been a really wide range of initiatives with Fiji in the defence and security space especially. Obviously, these are existing partnerships with defence and with the Navy and we expect those to continue and strengthen. “

Under the Duavata partnership, Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals that build resilience in areas such as climate change, security, and sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

