NZ provides $58m budget support package to Fiji

The New Zealand Government has provided $58m to the Fijian Government to help respond to the immediate socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow says this budget support package demonstrates Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to support Fiji and support a sustainable long term recovery.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they appreciate the support as this will assist Fiji’s financial management through New Zealand’s direct budgetary.

Article continues after advertisement

He says for that recovery to be meaningful and sustained over the long-term, we must work towards a normalization of trade and travel within our region.