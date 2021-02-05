NZ provides $1m relief assistance

The New Zealand government is providing one million dollars assistance in emergency relief supplies to Fiji following Tropical Cyclone Ana.

The first of two flights left the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Auckland shortly after midday yesterday.

The relief items include hygiene kits, mother and infant kits, water containers and pumps, purification tablets and tarpaulins.

The RNZAF C-130 will deliver supplies to Nadi.

NZ is also supporting local response activities, including providing food for people sheltering in evacuation centres, materials to help families construct basic shelter and the Fiji Red Cross Society’s relief efforts.

The second flight is expected to come to Fiji on Saturday.