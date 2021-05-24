Home

NZ promises sufficient doses of Pfizer

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: New Zealand High Commission to Fiji]

New Zealand will be providing sufficient doses of Pfizer vaccines to fully vaccinate our eligible population between the ages of 12 and 14.

Aotearoa New Zealand is sharing Pfizer vaccines with Fiji to help protect children against COVID-19.

A first consignment of the doses and consumables was handed over to the Ministry of Health yesterday to support the vaccination rollout for children in this age category.

Article continues after advertisement

The thawed doses were carefully transported in an Air New Zealand commercial flight at an ambient temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The joint planning efforts of New Zealand and Fiji Health Ministries will enable the safe and effective distribution of Pfizer vaccines from as early as November 15th.

High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr says the donation will further support the excellent work Fiji is doing in its vaccination programme.

Curr adds with close to one-third of Fiji’s population under the age of 18 and therefore not eligible to receive an AstraZeneca vaccination, the donation of Pfizer vaccine will make a tangible contribution to vaccination rates and COVID-19 resilience in Fiji.

Since the start of the outbreak in April, New Zealand has supported Fiji respond to its most acute needs by providing NZ$40 million in emergency fiscal crisis financing, 100,000 AstraZeneca doses, medical personnel support, as well as over NZ$22 million in operational funding, equipment and support to civil society partners.

