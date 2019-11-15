NZ Prime Minister to visit Fiji next week

The bilateral relations between Fiji and New Zealand is expected to soar to new heights with the historic visit of the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to Fiji next week.

The four-day visit is scheduled from Monday to Thursday.

Prime Minister Ardern will pay a courtesy call on the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote and meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Tuesday.

Key topics of discussion between Fiji and New Zealand’s bilateral meeting are climate change in the Pacific, improving the balance of trade and development co-operation.

During her visit, Ardern will deliver a speech at the University of the South Pacific (USP) and visit the RISE Informal settlement project in Tamavua-i-Wai.

Another key feature of Ardern’s visit is her meeting with the Women MPs, Women in Business, Civil Society and Youth leaders.

She is expected to be part of the official opening programme of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre in the Western Division.

The visit demonstrates the great friendship and partnership between Fiji and New Zealand across a wide spectrum of areas.

It will significantly strengthen the existing collaborations between the two nations at all levels through the ‘Pacific Reset’ program of the New Zealand Government.

The visit will also strengthen Fiji- NZ partnership on climate change actions, economic, social, cultural and political prosperity and sustainable development commitments.