NZ Prime Minister accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony

A traditional welcome ceremony was accorded to the New Zealand Prime Minister in the last hour.

Jacinda Ardern was welcomed with the i-sevusevu on behalf of the Vanua, with the hope that her visit will be fruitful for both Fiji and New Zealand.

She was also accorded a traditional Kava ceremony.

Prime Minister Ardern commended the performance displayed during the traditional Kava ceremony.

After accepting a bowl of Kava, Ardern commended Fijians for the hospitality she has been accorded since her arrival yesterday.

Speaking after the i-sevusevu ceremony, Ardern expressed her gratitude and praised all Fijians for their warm welcome and friendliness.

The i-sevusevu by the Republic Of Fiji Military Force personnel on behalf of the ‘Vanua’, was done with the hope that Ardern’s visit will be fruitful for both Fiji and New Zealand.

“Thank you so much for the warmth of your welcome. We’ve felt Fijian hospitality from the moment we arrived here. It is a true honor to be welcomed here in the traditional way. You can see the strength of the hospitality of the Fijian people from the moment you get here to the fact that you perceive mats. You provide food in case the travelers are hungry. You provide Kava and water to those who may be thirsty. It speaks to the importance of hospitality and we share the same value as well”.

Jacinda Ardern will now be visiting the National War Memorial for a wreath laying ceremony shortly.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his wife Mary with cabinet ministers and members of the Diplomatic Corp were also present at the event.