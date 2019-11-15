NZ Police not looking for anyone in relation to deaths

New Zealand Police says they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death of a couple with links to Fiji.

The two were found dead at the property on Sunnyside Crescent, in Papatoetoe South Auckland.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson from Counties Manukau Police says they acknowledge that this is a tragic incident that has shocked many people in the community.

Police says a four-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition this morning

The investigation into the events surrounding the deaths of two are continuing and post mortems are taking place for both of the deceased today.

Higson says Police are supporting the families of those involved who are understandably devastated at what has occurred.

He says they have spoken to a number of people as part of our ongoing enquiries.