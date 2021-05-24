Home

News

NZ pledges pediatric Pfizer vaccines for Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 7:30 pm
NZ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta (From Left), Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [Source: Ministry of Health/Facebook]

50,000 doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be provided to Fiji with the support from the New Zealand government.

At the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, visiting NZ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced that her cabinet has approved to provide the vaccines to Fiji.

Mahuta says for many Pacific countries including Fiji, responding to COVID wasn’t easy.

She says one of the aspects of response by New Zealand was to be able to provide vaccinations to Pacific island neighbours.

“And that we supported a roll out but also medical equipment in a time of need. I just want to my appreciation to the many health workers who ensured that you (Fiji) now have 96 percent vaccination rate which is significant and now you (Fiji) is working towards rolling out pediatric doses.”

Mahuta says the support of the pediatric Pfizer vaccines will also include 50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests to help in the ongoing response against COVID-19 and ensure that Fijians are cared for.

The Minister also unveiled a 14-foot whakairo (carving) plaque that has been on display at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat for 45 years without name, story or recognition of its maker.

Today was an opportunity to rediscover the origins of the carving, and to give recognition to its maker – Master Carver Hone Taiapa.

Mahuta says the plaque is a way of also rededicating New Zealand’s support for the Pacific Islands Forum, and Pacific regionalism.

