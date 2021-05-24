NZ pledges additional budget support

New Zealand has pledged an additional over $50 million in budget support to the Government during a meeting today.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr met in relation to this today.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this budget support which is deployed directly by the Government reaffirms New Zealand’s confidence in Fiji’s ability to effectively manage its economic response and recovery from the pandemic.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Sayed-Khaiyum thanked the High Commissioner for his service in Fiji and for his personal commitment to strengthening the Fiji-NZ relationship.

This includes helping to secure the delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunize the under 18-year-olds.

The High Commissioner, whose tenure ends next month, expressed his pleasure in delivering the budget support.