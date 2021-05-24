News
NZ pledges additional budget support
November 23, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]
New Zealand has pledged an additional over $50 million in budget support to the Government during a meeting today.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr met in relation to this today.
Sayed-Khaiyum says this budget support which is deployed directly by the Government reaffirms New Zealand’s confidence in Fiji’s ability to effectively manage its economic response and recovery from the pandemic.
Sayed-Khaiyum thanked the High Commissioner for his service in Fiji and for his personal commitment to strengthening the Fiji-NZ relationship.
This includes helping to secure the delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunize the under 18-year-olds.
The High Commissioner, whose tenure ends next month, expressed his pleasure in delivering the budget support.