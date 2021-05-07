Home

NZ is with Fiji says Minister

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 12, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Jonathan Curr Twitter]

The New Zealand government continues to keep close tabs on Fiji’s situation as we continue to battle the growing cases of COVID-19.

New Zealand has already committed to supplying us with 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Cybele Mahuta, says they will continue helping when and where needed.

[Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Cybele Mahuta Source: Google]

“They have got increased community transmission and they doing all that they can to respond and we doing what we can to support them. We sending support PPE gear, we are supporting them upon request and essentially we keeping a watch and brief about what we might be able to do.”

New Zealand has also provided a $2 million Official Development Assistance to support Fiji’s vaccine rollout.

