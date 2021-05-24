Home

News

NZ High Commissioner reaffirms support for Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:52 am
New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow has reassured continuous support towards Fiji.

Darlow says there have been a number of significant events during this COVID-19 period that has highlighted the strong bond between the two nations.

She says New Zealand has been pleased to be part of the vaccine diplomacy, particularly providing vaccines for students between the age groups of 12 to 14 years to assist in their safe return to school.

“We have always enjoyed a warm and mature relationship to sustain growth and the links between our government, our people, and our businesses.”

Darlow says New Zealand has provided around $80 million for COVID-19 budget support.

She says the New Zealand government will also continue to partner with civil society organizations that help vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.

