NZ High Commissioner congratulates Fiji on 50 years of independence

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr has conveyed his congratulations to all Fijians on the milestone 50th anniversary of independence.

He says this also calls for celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Fiji and New Zealand.

Curr says Fiji is certainly the youngest nation-state in which he has served.

The NZ High Commissioner says the personal links between Fijians and New Zealanders are far greater than any census or trade statistic can ever capture.

Curr says that these personal ties between our two peoples were built over a period that stretches back, long before independence adding that as Fiji celebrates its 50th year of independence,

Fijians can be sure that countless Kiwis are celebrating with them.

He also reiterates that they were delighted the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was able to visit Fiji earlier this year, demonstrating the importance New Zealand places on the relationship and re-committing to further strengthen our relationship.

The NZ High Commissioner also announced the establishment of a new Fiji Future Leaders Programme.

The programme will take a small number of participants each year and provide leadership development education and mentoring opportunities in New Zealand once borders are opened.

It will be open to a number of categories of leadership, ranging from senior high school students through to career professionals in fields such as politics, business, public service, arts and culture, the environment, education, and science and technology.