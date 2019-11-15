NZ government to support Fiji’s gender equality initiatives

The Ministry of Women and Children has launched two major initiatives intended to move Fiji closer to gender equality.

The first initiative is the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development.

This initiative has been supported by the governments of New Zealand and Canada.

The second initiative is the Republic of Fiji Country Gender Assessment, which is going to be a key report undertaken by the Ministry to inform on the status of all women and girls in Fiji.

This will provide a comprehensive overview of gender issues in various sectors and critical areas with policy recommendations for way forward.

This initiative is also supported by the Government of New Zealand.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the achievements of the last 25 years have been significant for Fiji.

These areas include education, maternal mortality, more women representation in leadership positions, recognition of women’s rights as well as progressive legislative frameworks.