NZ Government hand over field production equipment

The New Zealand Government today handed over field production equipment to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation which will help in the promotion and production of local news.

NZ High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says they are working with Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited to assist Pacific Broadcasters enhance their broadcast capacity.

Curr says the equipment will help broadcasters adapt to the remote working environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“So things like field production kits, editing equipment, and also sort of adapting to having to do this remotely these days. I think that’s one of the things we have seen happen throughout 2020 as we have had to pivot this program to help broadcasters adapt to the remote working environment.”

Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited is a New Zealand government initiative that aims to build stronger relationships in the Pacific region by supporting the media sector.

PCBL has also been doing remote training that provides advanced Journalism and Newsroom Production courses.