NZ further supports civil society organizations

New Zealand will provide further support to six civil society organization partners to assist vulnerable households in Fiji impacted by COVID-19.

High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr made the announcement yesterday.

This follows the announcement by NZ Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta last month that the country will provide up to seven million dollars to local CSOs to support the COVID-19 response and complement the assistance provided by the Fijian Government.

Article continues after advertisement

The six CSOs include Empower Pacific, Frank Hilton Organisation, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development, Live & Learn Fiji, Pacific Disability Forum, and Sai Prema Foundation Fiji.

Curr says these organizations have strong networks at a grassroots level and their community-driven approach has helped them identify and respond to needs effectively.

He adds their CSO partners will be supporting households Fiji-wide, however, there will be a strong focus on delivering assistance to affected communities in Central and Western Divisions.

Curr highlights they will be scaling up their assistance through the provision of food rations, psychosocial support, PPE, improvement of nutrition, health, hygiene, and sanitation, improved food security, medical support, and capacity building training and sustainable livelihoods.