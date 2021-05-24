Home

NZ Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Fiji

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 25, 2022 4:01 pm
New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta [Source: NZ Herald]

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta will visit our shores next week to engage on key issues facing the region.

This will be her first trip to the Pacific since taking up the position, and she will meet with the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama as well as attend an event at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says Mahuta, who is New Zealand’s first female Foreign Affairs Minister, will also meet with women leaders in a roundtable discussion and also visit key development projects during her three-day stay.

Article continues after advertisement

Mahuta who is also New Zealand’s Minister for Local Government, says her visit will allow her to discuss and strengthen further opportunities for New Zealand to work alongside Fiji to deliver long-term resilience for the Fijian people.

Her visit is the second in as many weeks for a high-level delegation from New Zealand to arrive in Fiji, following the recent visit of NZ Minister for Defense, Peeni Henare, who departed earlier this week after a three-day visit.

