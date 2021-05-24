Home

News

NZ couple in tears as they arrive in Fiji

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 6, 2022 9:25 am
Ross and Ana Williams were among the more than 200 passengers on the first Fiji Airways flight from Auckland, after two years.

A couple could not hold back their tears last night as they walked past villagers who were serenading arriving guests from New Zealand, following the re-opening of their borders.

Speaking to FBC News, Ross Williams said it was an emotional moment as they could not believe they were back in Fiji.

“We are just so happy to be back and it makes us know why we want to be back here and do stuff with all you guys, it’s just fantastic. We are just about to go catch up with our staff and we are just so overwhelmed.”

They have been to Fiji numerous times and for them, it’s just like they are back at home.

The husband and wife will be in the country for two weeks before returning to New Zealand.

Tourism Fiji Executive Head of Regions, Robert Thompson says this will boost the tourism industry as the country has always been a popular spot for Kiwis.

“So 2019 New Zealand was our second supplier for all our tourists. We had about 23% of our total arrivals from New Zealand. Out of New Zealand Fiji is the third most popular destination so it’s a big day today.”

Yesterday around midday, the first-ever Air New Zealand flight landed in Nadi that also brought some of the All Blacks 7s players.

