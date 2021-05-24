NZ conveys well wishes as we celebrate Fiji Day

New Zealand stands ready to continue rendering its unwavering support towards Fiji, where possible during these times of uncertainty.

This was highlighted by the outgoing New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr while conveying his good wishes to every Fijian as we celebrate our 51st anniversary of independence.

Curr adds the past two years have been a challenging one for Fiji and their continued thoughts are with those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner is also anticipating the day that New Zealand visitors can set foot on our shores and families can be reunited.

He continues to emphasize the importance of collaboration during this pandemic period as it portrays how critical diplomacy and international cooperation are.

As Curr’s assignment in Fiji draws to a close in December, he says the four years of service in Fiji has created a lot of joy, enduring memories, and friendships that he will forever cherish.