NZ committed to policing cooperation

The first New Zealand/Fiji Police Support Project’s Joint Executive Board Meeting was held in Suva this week.

This is a result of New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden’s announcement of a multi-million dollar investment project aimed at expanding security partnerships into policing cooperation.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho, says despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, there has been sheer determination and commitment from NZ police and UNDP.

[Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho – Source: Fiji Police]

NZ High Commission’s Second Secretary Political, Courtney Rose commended the collaboration between the respective organizations.

Rose says the New Zealand government is committed to supporting the security and safety of the Fijian public.



[Source: Fiji Police]

New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner, Mike Rusbatch stressed they are keen to see through the second phase of the two-year programme.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the United Nations, the Legal Aid Commission and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.