NZ boosts anti-corruption efforts in the Pacific

A new Pacific-wide anti-corruption partnership has been launched between the New Zealand government and the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project.

The project aims to improve the livelihoods of people in 13 Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

The over five million dollars partnership will assist UN-PRAC Project to boost its anti-corruption and governance assistance for two and a half years.

The UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Anti-Corruption Adviser highlighted that increased transparency and accountability in decision-making and management of public resources is a key focus in this stage of the Project.

New Zealand funding supports the Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.