NZ-based businesses to converge in Fiji

NZFBC President, Chandar Sen.

Around thirty business representatives from the New Zealand Fiji Business Council will be in the country as part of the ‘Trade and Recovery’ business mission next week.

The visit aims to enhance NZ’s trade and investment relationship with Fiji.

A four-day event, supported by Investment Fiji, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise and the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be held in Suva from Monday.

The event will provide a platform to incoming delegates to hear about the resilience of the Fijian economy, the opportunities available here, business registration processes as well as B2B meetings.

NZFBC President, Chandar Sen says the council has been on a business mission every year since 2015 except for the last two years, which were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says this event is a highlight for the organization and for Fiji.

Chetty says this mission is set to generate a lot of interest for various sectors locally and potential investors who would want to invest in the country.