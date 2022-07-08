NZ Army returns to train alongside Pacific partners

[Photo: Supplied]

After almost a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus, the New Zealand Army is back training with its Pacific Partners, conducting a combined exercise with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in Fiji.

The Officer Cadet School of New Zealand is responsible for the training and development of the New Zealand Army’s potential commissioned officers, and is undertaking Exercise Veiliutaki in Fiji.

The training is designed to test students in command, leadership and battle craft in a jungle environment.

The OCS will be on exercise throughout this month in the Nausori Highlands, conducting integrated close-country training with the RFMF.



[Photo: Supplied]

Seventy-two RFMF personnel, 90 New Zealand soldiers and four international students from Tonga and Fiji are taking part.

The exercise will re-affirm long-standing relationships with the Fijian military through combined jungle training, battle craft and cultural exchanges, while testing the Officer Cadets in command and leadership.



[Photo: Supplied]

Captain Jonty Hooson, Senior Instructor of the Field Wing at the Officer Cadet School, says by integrating the RFMF into the exercise, it enhanced the learning and experience of the cadets as they provided an array of support.

Every year the Officer Cadet School of New Zealand conducts a field training exercise with a close partner nation as part of the New Zealand Commissioning Course.