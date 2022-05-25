NZ army engineers help rebuild school

Lekutu School rebuild. [Source: Supplied]

New Zealand Army Engineers are in Fiji working on rebuilding Lekutu Secondary School with a multinational Combat Engineering Team led by the Australian Defence Force.

The school buildings were damaged during Cyclone Yasa in 2020, and alongside their Australian, Fijian and French Army of New Caledonia counterparts, the Kiwis are working to build two structures with solar panels and a total of six classrooms for the local community.

Second Lieutenant, Bradley Taniora-Brockelsby says the participation in the ADF’s Operation Assist has been a good learning opportunity for the New Zealanders.

Lekutu School rebuild. [Source: Supplied]

Taniora-Brockelsby says they’re being reintroduced to working in a joint environment after a quiet period during the pandemic.

The multinational teams have shared events including Anzac Day and have been learning new phrases to bridge the gap between languages and cultures.