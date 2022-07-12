NZ announces $10m funding

[Source: New Zealand High Commission, Suva, Fiji / Facebook]

New Zealand has today announced a contribution of $10 million to the conservation of Pacific crop seeds impacted by climate change.

This is the first investment from the recently boosted $1.3 billion climate aid fund, a contribution of $10 million to the conservation of Pacific crop seeds impacted by climate change.

$10 million will be allocated to the Fiji-based Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT), which since 1998 has been conserving the region’s collections of 17 crops including yam, coconut and 70 percent of the world’s taro varieties.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says climate change is a major threat to Pacific agriculture, putting our regions food security at risk.

She adds this investment will increase the Pacific’s resilience by ensuring our regions seeds and plant materials are preserved and protected for future generations.

The NZ PM adding that climate change and extreme weather are impacting crop yields and reducing supply which exacerbates food insecurity and increases food prices.

Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw said the investment will help communities protect important crops for generations to come.