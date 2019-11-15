NZ and UN to assist Pacific nations

The United Nations and New Zealand have signed a $34.8 million dollar deal to improve the livelihoods of 14 Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

New Zealand has committed to the initial funding to support UN-led activities to lift basic services, governance and gender equality.

The programme will deliver child vaccines, improve nutrition, provide quality early childhood education, make sexual and reproductive health services available, and ensure that more births are registered.

New Zealand’s contribution will also focus on helping female market vendors earn a steady and equitable income, in a safer workplace.

It will support the strengthening of anti-corruption legislation and policies and will help provide more reliable data that will inform decision-making.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says New Zealand and UN agencies want to ensure every dollar spent is going towards a better life for a woman, child or family in the Pacific.