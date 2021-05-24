NZ and Fiji share strong relations: Darlow

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says this year’s Waitangi Day is a chance to reflect on their relationship with Fiji.

Today marks the 181st anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – the Treaty of Waitangi, and Darlow says Fiji and NZ share a strong partnership that will continue to adapt and grow as we face current and future global challenges together.

In her first public message as NZ Commissioner, Darlow says she is proud to serve in Fiji alongside her family. We have been so warmly welcomed by the beautiful people of Fiji and I know that our years here will be happy ones.

Article continues after advertisement

Darlow says 2021 was another incredibly tough year for everyone with the impacts and ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.

She adds the start of 2022 has also tested our strength and resilience, with Tropical Cyclone Cody, the Omicron wave and the Tonga volcano eruption.

However, the High Commissioner says they stood stronger together, and New Zealand has been proud to work alongside Fiji to respond to these crises.

She says New Zealand has been able to sustain its engagement with Fiji in all areas.

This includes a new Trade Commissioner now resident in Suva, defence training opportunities, police cooperation, the work of dedicated immigration officials to move thousands of people across the border into or through New Zealand, and ongoing outreach with community organisations across the country.

Darlow says as the two countries begin to resume more familiar economic and social activities, she is confident the partnership between Fiji and New Zealand will continue to be strong, resilient and adaptable.

New Zealand and Fiji are planning to conclude a Statement of Partnership, demonstrating the importance they both place on a deep and enduring bilateral relationship.