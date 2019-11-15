NZ admires Fiji’s response to TC Sarai and Tino

The New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr has applauded the Fijian government on how they’ve responded to the recent natural disasters.

Speaking to the assessment team that departed for Lau last night, Curr says they are full of admiration of the Fijian government’s work to try and reach out to those who are affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Tino as well as TC Sarai.

Article continues after advertisement

Curr says the Fijian government has done a tremendous job in having a quick turnaround time to assist those affected.

“And you adopted a kind of best practice approach and this would be the practice we would use in NZ to think carefully through what’s needed to respond to an event like this and then to go off and do it”

The assessment teams will also distribute food rations to those affected and at the same time conducts damage assessment reports.