News

Nursing stations in the North receive better internet access

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 12:05 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Two nursing stations are among a number of schools that now have better access to the internet.

This is as teams led by the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, connected two nursing stations, Lagi and Dogotuki, to the national internet network.

These two nursing stations can now access medical information, and other online services on a reliable high-speed connection, ending years of struggles to connect with the world.

Staff nurse of Lagi nursing Station, Vasemaca Toga, shared her experience while serving in the rural part of Cakaudrove.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Toga says communication is vital in this digital era and when she was posted to the Northern Division back in 2017, it was an opportunity to serve but coming from Sigatoka to a rural setting with no connectivity at all, was new for her.

She says, all in all, it has been an interesting journey with the struggles of not being able to talk to her family.

Toga says that at times it was hard but with the installation of this satellite internet connectivity, she can now contact her family in Yavulo, Nadroga more frequently.

The Lagi Staff nurse adds that with the connectivity, they will also be able to send timely reports to their headquarters without any delay with just a click of a button.

