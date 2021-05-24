Home

News

Nursing station upgraded to Health Center

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 18, 2022 12:45 pm
The Soso Nursing Station in Naceva Kadavu will soon be upgraded to a Health Centre.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Nursing Station caters for the 12 villages in the district and surrounding settlements including a primary school and a youth training center.

Doctor Waqainabete says the upgrade will ensure services rendered are on par with that of the Vunisea Hospital as it is the government’s focus to bring services closer to the people.

“I’m interested to hear how to make our facilities more functional. We have begun instituting change where we are putting our nursing practitioners in some nursing stations so I’m keen to see whether there are some nursing stations that we can convert to a nursing practitioner station.”

He says the equipment for the Health Centre will arrive next week and the staff of the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Supplies will be tasked to install the new equipment.

The Health Minister also says Nurse Practitioner will be assigned to the new Health Centre while a new doctor will begin work at the Vunisea Hospital next month.

Doctor Waqainabete is on a four-day tour to inspect health facilities and staff in Kadavu.

