News

Nurses reminded of their duties

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 12:40 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while acknowledging nurses for their hard work has urged them to perform to the best of their abilities.

Speaking at the Fiji Nursing Association’s 63rd Annual General Meeting, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the importance of providing excellent service to customers.

He also discussed issues such as the review of salary scales in the civil service, the use of technology like social media, public expectations of their services, and the private sector involvement in the medical field.

“The face of the medical profession in Fiji is changing quite significantly and indeed in a very short period of time. And we would like you to be a partner in his change because in this partnership we will be able to modernize the health system. We also expect people to think outside the box because some people still cannot grasp the fact that I will go and see a private GP. We pay all their fee. “

Sayed-Khaiyum also discussed various changes taking place in the medical profession including how the Government is working towards upskilling and retaining its nurses.

