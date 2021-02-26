Nurses in the North are coping well after the two cyclones

Nurses in the Northern Division, particularly Bua and parts of the Macuata Province are coping well.

Sub-Divisional Hospital Nurse Manager, Bua, George Dyer, says they’ve encountered various physical and psychological challenges over the past weeks.

He says despite the challenges, teams of Nurses and Medical practitioners have been empowering each other as their service was greatly needed post-Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Dyer adds accessibility was one of the major challenges and they have to take sea-route as there are slips in some parts of the main highway.

He also highlighted that majority of the resources in Health Centres were destroyed.

“There’s low stock of consumables. Because of the Cyclones, some of the consumables were damaged and wet and that we were not able to have enough. But otherwise, now we’ve been receiving consumables and it’s going on well with our clinics.”

The Fiji Nursing Association recently donated food items to assist Nurses in the Northern Division who felt the brunt of the cyclones.

Association President, Dr Alisi Vudiniabola, says they will continue to prioritize the well-being of Nurses in these trying times.