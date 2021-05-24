Nurses development must be prioritized

The government will carry out a study on retaining scarce skill-sets and retention issues amongst nurses in Fiji.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is in line with what was highlighted in 2018 when the government conducted an extensive job review exercise.

Sayed-Khaiyum brought this up after the Fiji Nursing Association called for more capacity building and professional development opportunities for its members.

Article continues after advertisement

Association President, Doctor Alisi Vudiniabola says the government must continue to help nurses upgrade their skills.

“We hope that the government would invest in nursing, invest in nursing education, in nursing leadership, and invest in retaining jobs so that we can have enough nurses as they are the ones who look after our people.”

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that the government is aware of these concerns, particularly the retention of nurses.

“That recognition of specialization was something we are very keen to do so. Now, we are going to do further. And do an in-depth study and look at which areas that we are losing people or may be because of retention issues and the other issues is about the scarcity of skill-set. At one stage the problem with midwifery was very short in supply.”

Sayed-Khaiyum assured the nurses that their rural and maritime allowances will resume from the next pay cycle.