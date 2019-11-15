Nurses and midwives reminded of their roles

Thousands of nurses and midwives across Fiji including retirees were yesterday reminded of the importance of their roles in the health care system.

With 2020 designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by the World Health Organization – a march was held in Suva to recognize their efforts.

Chief Nurse, Margaret Leong says the New Year is about those who have devoted their lives to caring for mothers and children, lifesaving immunization and health advice.

This also includes nurses looking after older people and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.

“We are unique and I must say peculiar people because we are at the heartbeat of our health care system. Because we are also present at the beginning of life and we are present at the end of life. As nurses our scope covers a wide range of health care challenges affecting us globally and locally.”

The Fiji Nursing Association says nurses are often the first and only point of care in their communities.

WHO says the world needs nine million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.