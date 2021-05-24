Nursery packages to boost production

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says small nursery packages will allow farmer cluster groups and individuals to increase their production.

The Minister handed over these packages to 30 recipients from the Central Division.

These farmers are individuals from Lower Naitasiri, Rewa and Tailevu South at Lakena, Nausori and Korovou, Tailevu Agriculture Station.

Dr Reddy says the materials have been given to individuals and a cluster group to construct a small nursery.

“You’ve been chosen from a very competitive process. There were over 3, 000 applications for 600 individual packs, and there are 120 cluster groups who are receiving this throughout Fiji.”

The nursery will support the recipients to grow vegetable seedlings and pot plants.

Dr Reddy is hopeful the assistance will boost the morale of the farmers.

All the applications were made online by cluster groups and individuals.