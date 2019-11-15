Home

News

Nursery owners receive payment

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 2, 2020 2:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama seen planting a tree.

10 nursery owners in Labasa today received payment for seedlings bought by Ministry of Forestry for it’s 30 million trees in 15 years initiative.

Handing out the cheques to the nursery owners this morning Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the project restores our ecosystem and gives Fijians the resources needed to help plant trees and mangroves.

Bainimarama says the project – which is an initiative of the UNDP and the Ministry of Forests uplifts our economy as it is providing work to Fijians who need it the most.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the project, Fijians are urged to set up seedling nurseries in their communities to be bought by the Ministry of Forests for the tree-planting initiative.

Bainimarama says with the availability of seeds and seedlings through nurseries like these, he is challenging every Fijian to join in Fijis tree planting revolution.

More than 1.9 million trees and mangroves have been planted throughout Fiji since January last year.

