Numerous drug-related arrests made in the West

A 43-year-old businessman is in custody following the alleged discovery of illicit substances inside his house at Naikabula in Lautoka yesterday.

The Western Division Task Force raided the house following a tip-off and seized loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana, clear plastic containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine with cash of more than $7000.

A 49-year-old man and another businessman in his 30s were also arrested.

All are in custody awaiting the drug analysis report.

In a separate joint raid conducted by officers from Lautoka and Namaka, a 39-year-old businessman and a 36-year-old woman at Westfield in Legalega, Nadi was arrested following the alleged discovery of illicit substances.

Dried leaves believed to be Marijuana, white crystals inside clear zip-lock plastics believed to be methamphetamine, and cash worth more than $1600 were allegedly found in their possession.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Both suspects remain in custody.

The same team also arrested a 34-year-old technician following the alleged discovery of a clear plastic containing illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine with cash of more than $100 in Votualevu, Nadi.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man of Waqadra in Nadi was also arrested yesterday after he was allegedly found with sachets and dried leaves all believed to be marijuana.

In a separate case, a farmer in his 20s from Nakavu was also arrested by a team of officers on beat patrol in Nadi after a search resulted in the discovery of more than 10 sachets of dried leaves believed to marijuana.

The same Taskforce team with the K9 Unit during their mobile patrol yesterday in Saweni also arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly had dried leaves believed to be marijuana in his possession.

In Ba, a team of officers acting on information received searched the house of a 21-year-old man and discovered several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and some cash.

In Ra, a team is trying to identify the owner of a farm where more than 20 green plants believed to be marijuana were found yesterday.