News

Number or report lodged with Police drops

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 24, 2020 3:57 pm
Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan

There has been a significant drop in the number of reports lodged at all the major police stations.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says they have increased their visibility in shopping areas around Fiji saying opportunist crimes will be rife over the next few days.

ACP Khan says they have started their operation earlier this year to ensure the safety of all Fijians.

“We started our operation from the first usually their used to be operations planned from the 15th of December. We are proactive and we started off from the first and we are continuing it till the 15th of January.”

ACP Khan says criminal elements will try to take advantage of people and there is a need to secure personal property.

“Be careful with your personal belongings that you have. We will definitely have police officers in the uniform that will increase visibility and also within that there will be officers in civilian that will be out there covering as well.”

He adds Fijians need to be cautious and vigilant at all times.

He has also reminded drivers to be careful as roads will be busy during this festive season.

