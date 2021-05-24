Number of questions raised during Budget Consultation

A number of questions were raised during the National Budget Consultation in Lautoka today.

These include the minimum wage rate, price of goods and services, housing assistance, social welfare assistance and outer island travel fares.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum answered these queries in detail.

For instance, the minimum wage rate, Sayed Khaiyum says there needed to be a review as this was not done in the past two years due to the pandemic.

However, he says the $2.68 current minimum wage is for an unskilled worker.

Sayed Khaiyum says for bus drivers, waiters and forklift drivers their rates are higher than the minimum wage.

On the issues of goods and services, the Minister says inflation has been on the rise recently since the second half of 2021.



He says they are taking this on board as they work to present the 2021-2022 Budget.

Sayed Khaiyum also told those present that other suggestions they have given will be looked into by his team.

Another consultation will be held in Nadi this afternoon.

The mini-Budget will be delivered on the 24th of this month.