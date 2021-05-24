Number of doctors continue to increase

The number of medical practitioners has continued to increase over the years.

While opening the Fiji Medical and Dental Council and Secretariat Office, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted that in 2016, there were about 800 doctors, but there are now 1,300 doctors serving in various health facilities across the country.

Dr Waqainabete adds that the number of dental practitioners has also increased from 243 to 316.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this reflects the number of medical and dental graduates entering the workforce and has made it clear that they will need to be registered by the Fiji medical council in order to practice in any clinic.

“And under the act it is an offence and a penalty for any medical or dental practitioner whether trained in Fiji or abroad to practice without being dult registered with the Fiji medical and dental council and through its own internal processes and initiatives is the regulation and provision of high standards for medical and dental treatment.”

Dr Waqainabete says the Medical Council’s role is the registering and licensing of all medical and dental practitioners and students and regulating the provision of medical and dental treatment to ensure the maintenance of high standards of competence and conduct of those who provide medical treatment.