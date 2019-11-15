Number of complaints has increased: Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the number of complaints received during COVID-19 has increased four-folds.

Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says despite several warnings, unscrupulous traders continue to violate the FCCC Act 2010.

Abraham says some of these traders including supermarkets, pharmacies, corner shops, wholesalers, and importers, are repeat offenders who have no shame in making money from vulnerable consumers.

“The reality is that certain businesses don’t take compliance very seriously. The courts do see that and you will see the courts implementing hefty fines up to $20,000.”

The FCCC over the last five weeks has conducted more than 3,700 inspections and found over 215 traders in breach of the FCCC Act.