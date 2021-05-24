Home

Nukulau villagers aim to revive agriculture

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 16, 2021 12:00 pm

Villagers of Nulukau in Ra are working to get their agriculture produce and exports back on track.

Turaga ni Koro, Waisea Matevata says the village was once well-known for its high record production and exports but this changed after Tropical Cyclone Winston struck the village in 2016.

Matevata says they have sought assistance from the Agriculture Ministry to begin large scale farming again.

Article continues after advertisement


[Turaga ni Koro, Waisea Matevata]

“We have 50 families here in Nukulau and we plant root crops, bananas and we even have people who come straight to the village to order for our produce. This does not include the products that are to be exported. We are thankful that the Agriculture Ministry continues to support us to get back on track.”

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the village has fertile land with a good water source that will help in farm production.

The village usually produces export commodities which include dalo, yaqona and cassava,

The Ministry is supporting the village to establish a nursery.

