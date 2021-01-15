NTC owed more than $1m in rates

Nadi ratepayers currently owe more than one million dollars to the municipal council.

Speaking during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Christmas and New Year social, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says total rates owed in Nadi is $1,329,380.

Kumar says Nadi has a population of 71,048 and has over 2,900 ratepayers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also endorsed a transformative approach to digitization.

Kumar says they will build an e-service platform.

She says the digitization strategy will deliver a MY COUNCIL APP and a complete range of e-services that will transform how ratepayers interact with their Councils.

The Minister says this will provide online construction approvals, online payment of rates, permits, fines, and the easier payment of bus and taxi base fees.